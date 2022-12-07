Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Ryanair Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RYA   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RYA)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  11:37 2022-12-07 am EST
12.90 EUR   -0.69%
02:02pRyanair : MICHAEL O'LEARY EXTENDS GROUP CEO CONTRACT TO JULY 2028 - Form 6-K
PU
12/06Ryanair : Standard form for notification of major holdings - Form 6-K
PU
12/05ADM sees its sustainable aviation fuel coming online by 2026
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ryanair : MICHAEL O'LEARY EXTENDS GROUP CEO CONTRACT TO JULY 2028 - Form 6-K

12/07/2022 | 02:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
MICHAEL O'LEARY EXTENDS GROUP CEO CONTRACTTO JULY 2028
Ryanair Holdings plc today (7 Dec.) announced the appointment of Ms. Anne Nolan (former Chair of the Irish Aviation Authority - IAA) to its Board as a NED. The Group also confirmed that agreement has been reached with Group CEO, Michael O'Leary to extend his contract from July 2024 to July 2028.
Anne Nolan - NED:
The Board today announced the appointment of Ms. Anne Nolan as a non-executive director ("NED") with immediate effect. Ms. Nolan is a former Chair of the IAA (from 2010 to 2018) and previously served as Chief Executive of the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association. She has also served on various Boards incl. the Food Safety Authority of Ireland, the Irish Medicines Board, the Executive Committee of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and the Board of the Smurfit Graduate School of Business.
Michael O'Leary - Group CEO:
The Board confirmed (following some months of discussions with Michael O'Leary ("MOL") and extensive engagement with larger shareholders) that they have today agreed a contract extension which will see MOL remain as Group CEO until the end of July 2028 (previously July 2024). Under this extended contract the final vesting date for share options granted in 2019 will be extended to 2028 (from 2024), subject to MOL remaining in employment with the Group until July 2028 and delivering stretched performance targets (incl. raised PAT targets of up to €2.2bn and/or a share price of €21) which will considerably reward all shareholders if these ambitious targets are delivered. If these targets are not achieved then these share options will lapse and MOL will receive nothing other than his basic salary. An amended Remuneration Policy, reflecting these changes, will be tabled at Ryanair's 2023 AGM.
Ryanair's Chairman Stan McCarthy said:
"I am pleased to welcome Anne Nolan to the Board as Ryanair's newest NED. Anne brings considerable aviation, business and regulatory experience to the role. We all look forward to working with her over the coming years to achieve Ryanair's ambitious growth and environmental goals.
The Board are also pleased that Michael O'Leary has agreed to extend his leadership of the Ryanair Group to July 2028. During this time Michael will oversee the Group's growth to 225m passengers p.a. and, with Board support and oversight, develop the Group's strategy to the end of the decade. This contract extension, which involved extensive engagement with large shareholders and proxy advisors, is subject to the adoption of an amended Remuneration Policy which will be tabled at Ryanair's 2023 AGM."
ENDS
For further information
please contact:
www.ryanair.com
Peter Larkin
Ryanair Holdings plc
Tel: +353-1-9451212
Piaras Kelly
Edelman
Tel: +353-1-6789333

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 07 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2022 19:01:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
02:02pRyanair : MICHAEL O'LEARY EXTENDS GROUP CEO CONTRACT TO JULY 2028 - Form 6-K
PU
12/06Ryanair : Standard form for notification of major holdings - Form 6-K
PU
12/05ADM sees its sustainable aviation fuel coming online by 2026
RE
12/05EMEA Morning Briefing: China Reopening Hopes May Boost Shares
DJ
12/02Ryanair Holdings Reports Increase in November Passenger Traffic
MT
12/02Ryanair To Start New Route From Dublin In Summer 2023
MT
12/02Ryanair : & Shell Sign Sustainable Fuel Agreement
PU
12/02LONDON MARKET OPEN: Stocks mixed with eyes on US data; dollar weaker
AN
12/02CORRECT: Ryanair, Wizz Air top pre-Covid passenger count in November
AN
12/02TOP NEWS: Ryanair, Wizz Air top pre-Covid passenger count in November
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 10 450 M 10 993 M 10 993 M
Net income 2023 1 143 M 1 202 M 1 202 M
Net Debt 2023 941 M 990 M 990 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 14 786 M 15 554 M 15 554 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
EV / Sales 2024 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 12,99 €
Average target price 16,88 €
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael OLeary Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil Sorahan Treasurer
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Julie O'Neill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-14.85%15 554
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED11.82%26 533
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-8.11%22 983
AIR CHINA LIMITED16.18%18 425
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.64%17 107
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.4.89%15 013