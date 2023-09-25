--Ryanair is mulling a move to the Brussels stock exchange from Dublin as frustration grows with Ireland's domestic market, the Times of London reports.
--CEO Michael O'Leary says that despite Dublin being a part of Euronext, the pan-European stock exchange group, it was still too closely aligned to London's market rules, the Times reports.
--O'Leary says European regulation was simpler and that Dublin needed to move to that model, according to the Times.
--Ryanair didn't respond to a request for comment by Dow Jones Newswires.
