--Ryanair is mulling a move to the Brussels stock exchange from Dublin as frustration grows with Ireland's domestic market, the Times of London reports.

--CEO Michael O'Leary says that despite Dublin being a part of Euronext, the pan-European stock exchange group, it was still too closely aligned to London's market rules, the Times reports.

--O'Leary says European regulation was simpler and that Dublin needed to move to that model, according to the Times.

--Ryanair didn't respond to a request for comment by Dow Jones Newswires.

Full story: https://rb.gy/axi2a

