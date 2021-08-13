Ryanair : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (Form 6-K)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at Ryanair Airside Offices, 230/240 Lakeshore Drive, Airside Business Park, Swords, Co. Dublin, K67 XF79, Ireland on Thursday 16 September, 2021 at 9.00 a.m. (Irish time) ('AGM').

The Letter from the Chairman, notice of the AGM (the 'Notice') and a Form of Proxy have been posted, or made available on the Company's website, to shareholders today. In addition, the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2021, and a copy of the Directors' Remuneration Policy are available to view on the Company's website, https://investor.ryanair.com/

Any relevant updates regarding the AGM, including any changes to the arrangements outlined in the Notice, will be announced via a Regulatory Information Service and will be available on https://investor.ryanair.com/

Further information in relation to the AGM

In accordance with Irish Listing Rule 6.1.59 and UK Listing Rule 14.3.6, the Notice will be submitted to the Irish Stock Exchange t/a Euronext Dublin and the UK's National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at the following locations:

Companies Announcement Office

Euronext Dublin

28 Anglesea Street

Dublin 2

Tel. no: + 353 1 617 4200

For further information, please contact:

Ryanair Holdings plc, Peter Larkin, Head of Investor Relations, Tel: +353 (0) 1 945 1212

END