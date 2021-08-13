Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Ryanair Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RY4C   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Irish Stock Exchange - 08/13 08:13:40 am
16.14 EUR   -0.74%
07:52aRYANAIR : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (Form 6-K)
PU
08/12European ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
08/11RYANAIR : Standard form for notification of major holdings (Form 6-K)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ryanair : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (Form 6-K)

08/13/2021 | 07:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at Ryanair Airside Offices, 230/240 Lakeshore Drive, Airside Business Park, Swords, Co. Dublin, K67 XF79, Ireland on Thursday 16 September, 2021 at 9.00 a.m. (Irish time) ('AGM').
The Letter from the Chairman, notice of the AGM (the 'Notice') and a Form of Proxy have been posted, or made available on the Company's website, to shareholders today. In addition, the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2021, and a copy of the Directors' Remuneration Policy are available to view on the Company's website, https://investor.ryanair.com/.
Any relevant updates regarding the AGM, including any changes to the arrangements outlined in the Notice, will be announced via a Regulatory Information Service and will be available on https://investor.ryanair.com/.
Further information in relation to the AGM
In accordance with Irish Listing Rule 6.1.59 and UK Listing Rule 14.3.6, the Notice will be submitted to the Irish Stock Exchange t/a Euronext Dublin and the UK's National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at the following locations:
Companies Announcement Office
Euronext Dublin
28 Anglesea Street
Dublin 2
Tel. no: + 353 1 617 4200
For further information, please contact:
Ryanair Holdings plc, Peter Larkin, Head of Investor Relations, Tel: +353 (0) 1 945 1212
END

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 11:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
07:52aRYANAIR : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (Form 6-K)
PU
08/12European ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
08/11RYANAIR : Standard form for notification of major holdings (Form 6-K)
PU
08/09European ADRs Move Higher in Monday Trading
MT
08/09FTSE 100 Falls as Oil, Precious-Metal Prices Drop
DJ
08/09Esken Estimates Ryanair's Southend Base Closure Could Hit Ebitda by GBP1.4 Mi..
DJ
08/09RYANAIR : To Pull Out From Esken's London Southend Airport
MT
08/08MARKET CHATTER : Odey Asset Management Offloads Holdings in IAG, Ryanair
MT
08/07Hedge fund Odey sells stake in Ryanair, IAG -Mail on Sunday
RE
08/07INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : MEDIA-Odey Asset Management sells stakes ..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 232 M 6 145 M 6 145 M
Net income 2022 -11,4 M -13,4 M -13,4 M
Net Debt 2022 1 694 M 1 990 M 1 990 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2 058x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18 351 M 21 531 M 21 555 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,83x
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 15 016
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 16,26 €
Average target price 19,01 €
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael OLeary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil Sorahan Group Chief Financial Officer
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Julie O'Neill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC0.03%21 531
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.0.80%25 846
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.9.23%15 287
AIR CHINA LIMITED-19.34%12 971
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.87%12 934
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.4.16%11 422