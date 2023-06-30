Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Anne Nolan
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ryanair Holdings Plc
b)
LEI
635400BR2ROC1FVEBQ56
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument,type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of nominal value €0.006 each
ISIN: IE00BYTBXV33
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Ordinary Shares in the Issuer
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
€17.13
1,438
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
n/a
e)
Date of the transaction
30-06-2023
f)
Place of the transaction
Dublin, Ireland
g)
Additional Information
n/a
