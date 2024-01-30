RYANAIR : Oddo BHF remains positive after quarterly results
Clearly, the company remains well positioned to take advantage of the favorable capacity environment", says the analyst, who also points to a very comfortable net cash position, leaving room for an exceptional cash return.
Oddo BHF also considers the valuation to be attractive, with a rolling 12-month EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.4 times, 'given the company's fundamentals and average EPS growth of 25% over the 2023-26 period'.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
