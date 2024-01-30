RYANAIR : Oddo BHF remains positive after quarterly results

Oddo BHF confirms its 'outperform' rating on Ryanair, with a price target left at 24 euros, on the heels of quarterly results showing 'inflation in unit costs excluding fuel offset by solid pricing and improved fuel hedging'.



Clearly, the company remains well positioned to take advantage of the favorable capacity environment", says the analyst, who also points to a very comfortable net cash position, leaving room for an exceptional cash return.



Oddo BHF also considers the valuation to be attractive, with a rolling 12-month EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.4 times, 'given the company's fundamentals and average EPS growth of 25% over the 2023-26 period'.



