By Giulia Petroni

Italy's antitrust authority AGCM has opened an investigation into Ryanair Holdings' main airline over possible abuse of its dominant position in the travel market.

The watchdog said Wednesday that Ryanair DAC, the largest airline of the Irish low-cost group, could potentially be harming travel agencies and consumers by leveraging its market power to offer tourist services such as hotel bookings and car rentals.

Ryanair DAC could also be hindering the purchase of airline tickets by travel operators directly from its site or allowing the purchase at conditions that would be far worse in terms of price and post-sale ticket management, according to the AGCM.

Ryanair wasn't immediately available for comment when contacted by Dow Jones Newswires.

