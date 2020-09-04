Log in
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
Ryanair : Raises EUR400 Million via Share Placing at Slight Discount

09/04/2020 | 02:24am EDT

By Ian Walker

Ryanair Holdings PLC said Friday that it has raised 400 million euros ($474.1 million) via the share placing announced late Thursday, which will strengthen its financial position as the airline focuses on cash preservation.

The budget airline said it placed 35.2 million shares at EUR11.35, a 2.7% discount to Thursday's closing price of EUR11.66 in London.

Late Thursday Ryanair said it planned to raise around EUR400 million in a share placing with an accelerated bookbuild available to new and existing institutional investors, as it faces the most challenging period in the company's history during the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline said Thursday that the placing would significantly de-risk its debt repayments over the next 12 months. It also said it expects the long-term effects of the pandemic on the sector to create opportunities for the company to grow its network and expand its fleet to take advantage of lower airport and aircraft costs.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2021 3 206 M 3 799 M 3 799 M
Net income 2021 -765 M -907 M -907 M
Net Debt 2021 2 451 M 2 904 M 2 904 M
P/E ratio 2021 -20,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 699 M 15 016 M 15 048 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,73x
EV / Sales 2022 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 17 000
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 13,72 €
Last Close Price 11,65 €
Spread / Highest target 71,7%
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael OLeary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
Neil Sorahan Group Chief Financial Officer
Tracey McCann Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-20.37%15 016
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-46.61%19 782
AIR CHINA LIMITED-31.35%13 580
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-18.70%11 638
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-57.54%10 734
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-15.66%10 131
