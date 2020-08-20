Log in
Ryanair : Reaches Agreement With Spanish Pilots Union to Safeguard Jobs

08/20/2020 | 09:22am EDT

By Anthony O. Goriainoff

Ryanair Holdings PLC on Thursday said it has reached a four-year agreement with Spanish pilots union Sepla for pilots to take pay cuts in exchange for a commitment to keep their jobs, and added that no similar agreement has been reached with cabin crew unions in Spain.

The agreement--which will see a 20% salary reduction over four years in exchange for the company keeping pilots' jobs--gives it a frame from which to modify operations during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as a path to recovery once normality is re-established over the coming years, the low-cost carrier said.

The company said the agreement--which got an 80% approval rating from voting union members--also foresees improvements to productivity associated to rosters and flexible work patterns to save as many Spanish pilot jobs as possible.

Ryanair also said it hasn't reached an agreement with Spanish cabin crew unions USO and Sitcpla, and this will likely mean job losses.

Shares at 1250 were down 0.35 European cents, or 3.1%, at EUR11.14.

Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com

Financials
Sales 2021 3 160 M 3 744 M 3 744 M
Net income 2021 -755 M -894 M -894 M
Net Debt 2021 2 472 M 2 929 M 2 929 M
P/E ratio 2021 -20,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 585 M 14 975 M 14 910 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,76x
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 17 000
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 13,39 €
Last Close Price 11,55 €
Spread / Highest target 73,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael OLeary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
Neil Sorahan Group Chief Financial Officer
Tracey McCann Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-21.09%14 975
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-52.68%17 578
AIR CHINA LIMITED-34.13%13 647
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-27.48%11 344
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-60.90%10 021
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-15.83%9 886
