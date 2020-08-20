Ryanair : Reaches Agreement With Spanish Pilots Union to Safeguard Jobs

By Anthony O. Goriainoff

Ryanair Holdings PLC on Thursday said it has reached a four-year agreement with Spanish pilots union Sepla for pilots to take pay cuts in exchange for a commitment to keep their jobs, and added that no similar agreement has been reached with cabin crew unions in Spain.

The agreement--which will see a 20% salary reduction over four years in exchange for the company keeping pilots' jobs--gives it a frame from which to modify operations during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as a path to recovery once normality is re-established over the coming years, the low-cost carrier said.

The company said the agreement--which got an 80% approval rating from voting union members--also foresees improvements to productivity associated to rosters and flexible work patterns to save as many Spanish pilot jobs as possible.

Ryanair also said it hasn't reached an agreement with Spanish cabin crew unions USO and Sitcpla, and this will likely mean job losses.

Shares at 1250 were down 0.35 European cents, or 3.1%, at EUR11.14.

Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com