Ryanair: Roberta Neri joins the Board of Directors
Roberta Neri is a former Managing Director of ENAV, the Italian air navigation service provider, where she managed the IPO process on the Italian stock exchange.
Prior to this, she was CFO of ACEA (one of Italy's leading utility companies).
Roberta Neri has over 30 years' experience in the corporate and financial services sector.
Roberta brings a wealth of aviation, regulatory and business experience to the position. As a senior member of the Italian business community, we look forward to Roberta making a significant contribution to our Board of Directors', commented Ryanair Chairman Stan McCarthy.
