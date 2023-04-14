Ryanair Says Assessing Impact of Boeing's 737 MAX Jet Deliveries Halt

By Michael Susin

Ryanair Holdings PLC said Friday that Boeing Co.'s deliveries halt of its 737 MAX jet doesn't affect its current fleet of 540,737 aircraft.

The Irish budget airline said it is currently assessing with Boeing how this will affect the 24,737 aircraft that are scheduled for delivery in the remainder of April, May and June.

Boeing announced the pause of deliveries after the discovery of a parts compliance problem from a supplier.

