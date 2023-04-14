Advanced search
    RYA   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RYA)
2023-04-14
14.46 EUR   +0.42%
12:56pRyanair assessing impact of Boeing's half in 737 deliveries
AN
12:56pRyanair : Statement from Ryanair - Form 6-K
PU
12:51pRyanair Says Assessing Impact of Boeing's 737 MAX Jet Deliveries Halt
DJ
Ryanair Says Assessing Impact of Boeing's 737 MAX Jet Deliveries Halt

04/14/2023 | 12:51pm EDT
By Michael Susin


Ryanair Holdings PLC said Friday that Boeing Co.'s deliveries halt of its 737 MAX jet doesn't affect its current fleet of 540,737 aircraft.

The Irish budget airline said it is currently assessing with Boeing how this will affect the 24,737 aircraft that are scheduled for delivery in the remainder of April, May and June.

Boeing announced the pause of deliveries after the discovery of a parts compliance problem from a supplier.


Write to Michael Susin at michael.susin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-23 1250ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING -6.06% 200.57 Delayed Quote.11.47%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 0.42% 14.46 Real-time Quote.17.94%
