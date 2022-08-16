Ryanair : Standard form for notification of major holdings - Form 6-K
08/16/2022 | 07:14am EDT
Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:Ryanair Holdings plc
LEI:635400BR2ROC1FVEBQ56
2. Reason for the notification(please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[X] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
[ ] Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv:
Name:
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City and country of registered office (if applicable):
Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v: Goldman Sachs International
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:11/08/2022
6. Date on which issuer notified:15/08/2022
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:The 8% threshold in shares was crossed by Goldman Sachs International individually.
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)
Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
1.05%
7.82%
8.87%
1,135,213,528
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
0.88%
7.57%
8.46%
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
IE00BYTBXV33
11,689,268
1.03%
US7835132033
262,471
0.02%
SUBTOTAL A
11,951,739
1.05%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument
Expirationdate
Exercise/Conversion Periodxi
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
Securities Lending
Open
118,189
0.01%
Future
16/09/2022
15,996,581
1.41%
SUBTOTAL B.1
16,114,770
1.42%
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument
Expirationdate
Exercise/Conversion Periodxi
Physical or cash settlementxii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Swap
18/01/2023
Cash
15,531,794
1.37%
Swap
11/10/2022
Cash
12,000,434
1.06%
Swap
22/08/2022
Cash
8,613,577
0.76%
Swap
30/08/2022
Cash
8,591,796
0.76%
Swap
13/10/2022
Cash
7,000,397
0.62%
Swap
12/10/2022
Cash
7,000,289
0.62%
Swap
23/08/2022
Cash
3,998,968
0.35%
Swap
28/09/2022
Cash
3,443,799
0.30%
Swap
25/08/2022
Cash
2,499,364
0.22%
Swap
17/08/2022
Cash
1,999,478
0.18%
Swap
23/09/2022
Cash
1,174,628
0.10%
Swap
17/03/2032
Cash
195,016
0.02%
Swap
25/10/2022
Cash
106,294
0.01%
Swap
29/07/2032
Cash
105,430
0.01%
Swap
16/02/2032
Cash
88,447
0.01%
Swap
01/06/2023
Cash
65,483
0.01%
Swap
18/03/2024
Cash
60,769
0.01%
Swap
05/04/2027
Cash
56,130
0.005%
Swap
29/07/2027
Cash
41,514
0.004%
Swap
05/04/2027
Cash
29,518
0.003%
Swap
19/05/2025
Cash
22,293
0.002%
Swap
05/04/2027
Cash
4,445
0.0004%
Swap
29/06/2032
Cash
4,199
0.0004%
Swap
05/04/2027
Cash
2,730
0.0002%
Swap
03/06/2031
Cash
1,500
0.0001%
Swap
11/07/2025
Cash
1,455
0.0001%
Swap
09/08/2027
Cash
35
0.000003%
SUBTOTAL B.2
72,639,782
6.40%
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation(please tick the applicable box):
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or thefinancial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
Goldman Sachs International
7.79%
8.06%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
GSAM Holdings LLC
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Goldman Sachs Bank USA
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Folio Financial, Inc.
Folio Investments Inc.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
IMD Holdings LLC
United Capital Financial Partners, Inc.
United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
GSAM Holdings LLC
NNIP Holdings LLC
NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd
NNIP UK Holdings II Ltd
NNIP Holdings I B.V. / NNIP Holdings II B.V.
NN Investment Partners Holdings B.V.
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
12. Additional informationxvi:
Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.
