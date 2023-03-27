Ryanair : Standard form for notification of major holdings - Form 6-K
03/27/2023 | 01:38pm EDT
Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:Ryanair Holdings plc
LEI:635400BR2ROC1FVEBQ56
2. Reason for the notification(please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[X] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
[ ] Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv:
Name:
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City and country of registered office (if applicable):
Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v: Goldman Sachs International
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:23/03/2023
6. Date on which issuer notified:27/03/2023
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:Above 7%
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)
Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
0.17%
7.05%
7.22%
1,138,664,528
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
0.20%
6.99%
7.19%
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type ofshares
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
IE00BYTBXV33
1,562,286
0.14%
US7835132033
398,886
0.04%
SUBTOTAL A
1,961,172
0.17%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument
Expirationdatex
Exercise/Conversion Periodxi
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
Securities Lending
Open
1,359
0.0001%
Future
16/06/2023
15,998,412
1.41%
Swap
01/06/2023
5,260,191
0.46%
Call Option
19/01/2024
335,796
0.03%
SUBTOTAL B.1
21,595,757
1.90%
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument
Expirationdatex
Exercise/Conversion Periodxi
Physical or cash settlementxii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Swap
18/10/2023
Cash
15,487,700
1.36%
Swap
09/06/2023
Cash
8,594,019
0.75%
Swap
06/04/2023
Cash
5,550,411
0.49%
Swap
18/04/2023
Cash
5,497,919
0.48%
Swap
23/05/2023
Cash
3,999,469
0.35%
Swap
18/04/2023
Cash
3,998,486
0.35%
Swap
18/09/2023
Cash
3,997,070
0.35%
Swap
22/06/2023
Cash
3,500,398
0.31%
Swap
19/06/2023
Cash
3,390,253
0.30%
Swap
18/04/2023
Cash
2,998,865
0.26%
Put Option
19/01/2024
Physical
335,796
0.03%
Swap
30/11/2032
Cash
329,725
0.03%
Swap
17/03/2032
Cash
194,961
0.02%
Swap
01/11/2027
Cash
185,956
0.02%
Swap
29/07/2027
Cash
166,611
0.01%
Swap
19/04/2023
Cash
116,634
0.01%
Swap
16/02/2032
Cash
95,138
0.01%
Swap
01/06/2023
Cash
65,465
0.01%
Swap
18/03/2024
Cash
57,708
0.01%
Swap
05/04/2027
Cash
50,596
0.004%
Swap
05/04/2027
Cash
29,541
0.003%
Swap
10/03/2033
Cash
6,120
0.001%
Swap
01/03/2028
Cash
5,831
0.001%
Swap
22/03/2028
Cash
5,807
0.001%
Swap
10/03/2033
Cash
4,956
0.0004%
Swap
10/03/2033
Cash
4,426
0.0004%
Swap
10/03/2033
Cash
4,350
0.0004%
Swap
05/04/2027
Cash
4,322
0.0004%
Swap
16/03/2026
Cash
3,928
0.0003%
Swap
10/03/2033
Cash
3,312
0.0003%
Swap
05/04/2027
Cash
2,605
0.0002%
Swap
10/03/2033
Cash
2,124
0.0002%
Swap
29/01/2030
Cash
4
0.0000004%
SUBTOTAL B.2
58,690,505
5.15%
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation(please tick the applicable box):
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or thefinancial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
Goldman Sachs International
7.02%
7.15%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
GSAM Holdings LLC
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Goldman Sachs Bank USA
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Folio Financial, Inc.
Folio Investments, Inc.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
IMD Holdings LLC
United Capital Financial Partners, Inc.
United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
GSAM Holdings LLC
GSAMI Holdings I Ltd
GSAMI Holdings II Ltd
Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings Ltd
Goldman Sachs Asset Management International
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
GSAM Holdings LLC
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V.
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
The Goldman Sachs Trust Company, National Association
The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
12. Additional informationxvi:
Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.
Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 17:37:24 UTC.