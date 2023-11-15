a5995tryanairholdingsplc
Standard Form TR-1
Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
Issuer: RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
(LEI: 635400BR2ROC1FVEBQ56)
2. Reason for the notification(please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[X] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
[ ] Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv:
Name:
BNP PARIBAS SA
(LEI: R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83)
City and country of registered office (if applicable):
16 BOULEVARD DES ITALIENS
75009 PARIS - FRANCE
4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v:
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
09/11/2023
6. Date on which issuer notified:
15/11/2023
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:
9% (downwards)
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)
Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
7.66%
1.28%
8.94%
1,138,934,528
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
8.44%
1.29%
9.74%
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type ofshares
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
IE00BYTBXV33
87,208,310
7.66%
SUBTOTAL A
7.66%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument
Expirationdatex
Exercise/Conversion Periodxi
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument
Expirationdatex
Exercise/Conversion Periodxi
Physical or cash settlementxii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Swap
Apr 2024
Cash
2,500,000
0.22%
Swap
Dec 2023
Cash
4,000,000
0.35%
Swap
Jan 2024
Cash
500,000
0.04%
Swap
Jan 2024
Cash
7,260,000
0.64%
Swap
Sept 2026
Cash
156,745
0.01%
Swap
July 2024
Cash
67,560
0.01%
Swap
July 2025
Cash
126,691
0.01%
Swap
Nov 2025
Cash
4,914
<0.01%
SUBTOTAL B.2
14,615,910
1.28%
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation(please tick the applicable box):
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or thefinancial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
BNP PARIBAS SA
BNP PARIBAS Arbitrage
7.66%
1.28%
8.94%
BNP PARIBAS SA
BNP PARIBASCardif
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
12. Additional informationxvi:
In section 10, BNP PARIBAS Cardif subsidiary has a residual cash position, which represents less than 0.01% of the voting rights.
Done at [place] on [date].
Paris, France
November 15th 2023
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, hereunto duly authorized.
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Date: 15 November, 2023
By:___/s/ Juliusz Komorek____
Juliusz Komorek
Company Secretary
