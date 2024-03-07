a0453g
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
Report of Foreign Private Issuer
Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
For the month of March 2024
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
(Translation of registrant's name into English)
c/o Ryanair Ltd Corporate Head Office
Dublin Airport
County Dublin Ireland
(Address of principal executive offices)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual
reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F..X.. Form 40-F
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information
contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the
Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange
Act of 1934.
Yes No ..X..
If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant
in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b): 82- ________
Standard Form TR-1
Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
Ryanair Holdings Plc
2. Reason for the notification(please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[x] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
[ ] Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv:
Name:
Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited
City and country of registered office (if applicable):
London, United Kingdom
4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v:
Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited has been appointed as Investment Manager to a number of funds. Under the terms of the various investment management agreements, Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited holds the power to vote any physical shareholdings held by these clients.
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
05 March 2024
6. Date on which issuer notified:
07 March 2024
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:
Going above 7% of voting rights (by way of equity swaps).
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)
Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
0%
7.017%
7.017%
1,139,908,028
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
0%
6.047%
6.047%
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type ofshares
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
SUBTOTAL A
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument
Expirationdatex
Exercise/Conversion Periodxi
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument
Expirationdatex
Exercise/Conversion Periodxi
Physical or cash settlementxii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Equity Swap
03/06/2024
N/A
Cash
35,531,623
3.117%
Equity Swap
31/07/2024
NA
Cash
16,743
0.001%
Equity Swap
02/09/2024
NA
Cash
822,451
0.072%
Equity Swap
09/09/2024
NA
Cash
42,777,347
3.753%
Equity Swap
13/01/2025
NA
Cash
30,579.00
0.003%
Equity Swap
26/11/2025
NA
Cash
19,241
0.002%
Equity Swap
05/01/2026
NA
Cash
789,231
0.069%
SUBTOTAL B.2
79,987,215
7.017%
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation(please tick the applicable box):
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii
[x] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or thefinancial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Edoardo Mercadante
N/A
7.017%
7.017%
Parvus Asset Management (Cayman) Limited
N/A
7.017%
7.017%
Parvus Asset Management Limited
N/A
7.017%
7.017%
Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited
N/A
7.017%
7.017%
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
N/A
12. Additional informationxvi:
N/A
Completed in London on 07 March 2024
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, hereunto duly authorized.
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Date: 07 March, 2024
By:___/s/ Juliusz Komorek____
Juliusz Komorek
Company Secretary

