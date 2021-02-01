Log in
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Irish Stock Exchange - 01/29 11:37:28 am
14.3 EUR   -1.38%
01:34aRYANAIR : Swings to 3Q Net Loss, Expects Adjusted Net Loss for the Year
DJ
01:29aRyanair forecasts record annual loss as COVID-19 'wreaks havoc'
RE
01/28European ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
Ryanair : Swings to 3Q Net Loss, Expects Adjusted Net Loss for the Year

02/01/2021 | 01:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Anthony O. Goriainoff

Ryanair Holdings PLC said Monday that for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 it swung to a net loss due to the coronavirus pandemic, and that it was guiding for an adjusted loss after tax for the year in the range of 850 million euros to 950 million euros ($1.03 billion to $1.15 billion).

The company said that this was because of the U.K. and European Union lockdown measures and travel restrictions stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, as well as "the timing of the rollout of vaccines across the EU and a very close-in booking curve," and that visibility in the fourth quarter remained limited.

The budget airline said that for the three months ended Dec. 31 net loss was EUR320.8 million compared with a net profit of EUR87.8 million a year earlier, and a consensus of EUR190.8 million taken from FactSet and based on six analysts' estimates.

Pretax loss for the period was EUR362.5 million compared with a pretax profit of EUR81.6 million.

Revenue was EUR341.2 million compared with EUR1.91 billion a year earlier. Analysts at FactSet had expected revenue of EUR418.0 million. The company said that ancillary revenue fell 77% to EUR163.9 million in the period.

The company said customers in the period fell to 8 million from 36 million a year earlier.

Load factor--a measure of how full a plane is--stood at 70%, compared with 96% a year before.

The low-cost airline reiterated that it has lowered its traffic forecast for the year to between 26 million and 30 million--from a previous forecast of up to 35 million--due to the pandemic-related restrictions in the U.K. and the EU, and that there is more risk toward the lower end of the range.

Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-01-21 0133ET

Financials
Sales 2021 1 975 M 2 396 M 2 396 M
Net income 2021 -965 M -1 170 M -1 170 M
Net Debt 2021 1 773 M 2 151 M 2 151 M
P/E ratio 2021 -16,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16 123 M 19 571 M 19 558 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,06x
EV / Sales 2022 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 17,03 €
Last Close Price 14,30 €
Spread / Highest target 38,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael OLeary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
Neil Sorahan Group Chief Financial Officer
Tracey McCann Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-12.03%19 571
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-5.60%24 110
AIR CHINA LIMITED-11.64%14 328
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-7.54%12 471
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-6.28%12 411
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-1.92%10 081
