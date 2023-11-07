Stock RYA RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : Ryanair Holdings plc

Ryanair Holdings plc

Equities

RYA

IE00BYTBXV33

Airlines

Real-time Irish Stock Exchange
Other stock markets
 08:52:31 2023-11-07 am EST 		Intraday chart for Ryanair Holdings plc 5-day change 1st Jan Change
16.26 EUR +1.56% +14.67% +33.17%
02:34pm RYANAIR : Target upgrade by 9.7% Alphavalue
01:55pm Oddo BHF Raises Ryanair PT, Affirms Outperform Rating MT
This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Ryanair Holdings plc

RYANAIR : Target upgrade by 9.7% Alphavalue
Oddo BHF Raises Ryanair PT, Affirms Outperform Rating MT
RYANAIR HLDGS : RBC reiterates its Buy rating ZD
RYANAIR HLDGS : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating ZD
Watches of Switzerland impresses HSBC; Asos cut AN
RYANAIR HLDGS : Bernstein keeps its Buy rating ZD
RYANAIR HLDGS : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs ZD
Ryanair Opposes UK Government's Plan to Alter Airline Pricing Practices MT
FTSE 100 Closes Flat After Subdued Session DJ
Top Stories at Midday: Tesla to Build Cheaper EV; DISH Loses Subscribers to Streaming; CEO Changes at Pepsico and Bumble; Job Cuts at Citi MT
RYANAIR : A new-in cash machine Alphavalue
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 06.11.2023 - 15:15 DP
Rate Cut Hopes Push Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Higher Pre-Bell Monday MT
RYANAIR HLDGS : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating ZD
Stocks Rise Pre-Bell as Investors Await Earnings; Asia Up, Europe Down MT
RYANAIR HLDGS : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank ZD
RYANAIR HLDGS : UBS maintains a Buy rating ZD
Ryanair sees record annual profit as fares soar RE
MORNING BID AMERICAS-Rates buzz sustained before Fed loan data RE
European Midday Briefing : Stocks Drift as Traders Eye Further Clues on the Economy DJ
Transcript : Ryanair Holdings plc, H1 2024 Earnings Call, Nov 06, 2023 CI
Trending : Ryanair Net Profit, Revenue Rise on Higher Passenger Numbers DJ
Ryanair's 1st Half Performance Boosts European Airline Shares DJ
Ryanair Fiscal Q2 Earnings, Revenue Rise; Declares Maiden Ordinary Dividend; Shares Gain Pre-Bell MT
RYANAIR HLDGS : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating ZD

Chart Ryanair Holdings plc

Chart Ryanair Holdings plc
More charts

Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc is an airline company that specializes in low-fare flights in Europe. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - passenger transportation (64.3%): 97 million passengers transported in 2022/23; - services (35.7%): essentially charter sales, vehicle rental, in-flight sales and ground services. At the end of March 2023, the group had a fleet of 537 aircrafts. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Ireland (5.9%), Italy (21.9%), Spain (17.5%), the United Kingdom (14.8%) and Europe (39.9%).
Sector
Airlines
Calendar
2024-02-04 - Q3 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Ryanair Holdings plc

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
16.01EUR
Average target price
23.58EUR
Spread / Average Target
+47.29%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Airlines

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC Stock Ryanair Holdings plc
+33.13% 19 586 M $
TÜRK HAVA YOLLARI ANONIM ORTAKLIGI Stock Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi
+60.54% 1098 B $
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED Stock Singapore Airlines Limited
+12.84% 24 339 M $
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. Stock Delta Air Lines, Inc.
+0.18% 21 081 M $
AIR CHINA LIMITED Stock Air China Limited
-24.60% 15 720 M $
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED Stock China Southern Airlines Company Limited
-27.76% 13 473 M $
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. Stock United Airlines Holdings, Inc.
-2.49% 12 058 M $
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED Stock InterGlobe Aviation Limited
+28.78% 11 865 M $
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED Stock China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited
-23.15% 11 773 M $
LUFTHANSA Stock Lufthansa
-4.87% 9 496 M $
Other Airlines
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Ryanair Holdings plc - Irish Stock Exchange
  4. News
  5. Ryanair : Target upgrade by 9.7%
Discover our Free Content to Help You Better Understand the Stock Market.
100% Free Registration
fermer