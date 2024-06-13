SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

For the month of June 2024

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

c/o Ryanair Ltd Corporate Head Office

Dublin Airport

County Dublin Ireland

Ryanair Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Ryanair Holdings plc (the "Company") today announces that on 12 June 2024 it purchased for cancellation a total of 177,376 ordinary shares of nominal value €0.006 each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") and 185,965 Ordinary Shares underlying the American Depositary Shares, as further detailed below.

Per Ordinary Share Per Ordinary Share underlying American Depositary Shares Volume weighted average price paid €17.19 US$24.22 Highest price paid €17.41 US$24.35 Lowest price paid €17.06 US$23.94

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing share buy-back programme, details of which were announced on 21 May 2024 (the "Programme").

As announced on 21 May 2024, all shares purchased by the Company will be cancelled. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a schedule of individual trades by Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is available using the following link:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2281S_1-2024-6-12.pdf

Peter Larkin

Ryanair Holdings Plc

Tel: + 353 1 945 1212

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

Date: 13 June, 2024

By:___/s/ Juliusz Komorek____ Juliusz Komorek Company Secretary

