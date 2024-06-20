RYANAIR : UBS downgrades its recommendation

June 20, 2024 at 05:06 am EDT Share

UBS has downgraded its recommendation on Ryanair from 'buy' to 'neutral', with a price target lowered from €24 to €20. This new target implies a potential upside of 19% for the low-cost airline's stock.



In the summary of its research note, the broker explains that it is reducing its forecasts for the Irish group, pointing to a weakening fare dynamic which, in its view, limits support for the share's upside potential.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.