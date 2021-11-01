Ryanair Weighs LSE Delisting; 1st Half 2022 Net Loss Narrowed

By Anthony O. Goriainoff

Ryanair Holdings PLC said Monday it was considering a delisting from the London Stock Exchange, as it reported a narrowed net loss for the first half of fiscal 2022.

The low-cost carrier said that its trading at the LSE as a percentage of overall trading volume had materially reduced in 2021.

"The migration away from the LSE is consistent with a general trend for trading in shares of EU corporates post Brexit and is, potentially, more acute for Ryanair as a result of the long-standing prohibition on non-EU citizens purchasing Ryanair's ordinary shares being extended to U.K. nationals following Brexit," the company said.

For the period ended Sept. 30, the European budget airline reported a net loss of 47.6 million euros ($55 million), compared with a net loss of EUR410.5 million for the first half of fiscal 2021.

Revenue for the period was EUR2.15 billion, compared with EUR1.18 billion, it said.

The company said that winter's pricing and yields will be challenging, and that traffic recovery will require a continued price stimulation.

The company said that this and rising costs meant that visibility for the remainder of the year was limited, and that it was difficult to provide meaningful guidance for fiscal 2022.

