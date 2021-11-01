Log in
    RY4C   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Irish Stock Exchange - 10/29 11:30:22 am
16.955 EUR   +3.61%
02:48aRyanair Considers Delisting From London Bourse After Brexit
MT
02:44aRyanair Weighs LSE Delisting; 1st Half 2022 Net Loss Narrowed
DJ
02:40aRyanair Fiscal H1 Loss Shrinks as Traffic Jumps 128%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ryanair Weighs LSE Delisting; 1st Half 2022 Net Loss Narrowed

11/01/2021 | 02:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Anthony O. Goriainoff

Ryanair Holdings PLC said Monday it was considering a delisting from the London Stock Exchange, as it reported a narrowed net loss for the first half of fiscal 2022.

The low-cost carrier said that its trading at the LSE as a percentage of overall trading volume had materially reduced in 2021.

"The migration away from the LSE is consistent with a general trend for trading in shares of EU corporates post Brexit and is, potentially, more acute for Ryanair as a result of the long-standing prohibition on non-EU citizens purchasing Ryanair's ordinary shares being extended to U.K. nationals following Brexit," the company said.

For the period ended Sept. 30, the European budget airline reported a net loss of 47.6 million euros ($55 million), compared with a net loss of EUR410.5 million for the first half of fiscal 2021.

Revenue for the period was EUR2.15 billion, compared with EUR1.18 billion, it said.

The company said that winter's pricing and yields will be challenging, and that traffic recovery will require a continued price stimulation.

The company said that this and rising costs meant that visibility for the remainder of the year was limited, and that it was difficult to provide meaningful guidance for fiscal 2022.

Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-21 0243ET

Financials
Sales 2022 5 223 M 6 037 M 6 037 M
Net income 2022 -66,3 M -76,7 M -76,7 M
Net Debt 2022 1 687 M 1 950 M 1 950 M
P/E ratio 2022 -289x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 19 138 M 22 130 M 22 122 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,99x
EV / Sales 2023 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 15 016
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 16,96 €
Average target price 19,29 €
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael OLeary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil Sorahan Group Chief Financial Officer
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Julie O'Neill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC4.31%22 130
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-2.69%24 957
AIR CHINA LIMITED-10.00%16 455
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED2.60%15 836
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.6.68%14 940
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED21.50%11 434