Ryanair : Welcomes Hamburg Court Ruling Against Edreams Confirming Unlawful Conduct By The Screen Scraping Website

11 Dec 2020

Ryanair, Europe's no. 1 airline, today (Fri, 11 Dec) celebrated victory following a Hamburg court ruling against eDreams for its illegal price display practices. The proceedings, which were launched by Ryanair against eDreams in 2015, held that the online travel agent's practice of applying payment surcharges without offering at least one common and reasonable free means of payment was in breach of German consumer law.

Ryanair, who have been working tirelessly to expose the truths and dangers around using eDreams and other such platforms, welcome this ruling which is a momentous win for the consumer and further evidence that such websites practice harmful and misleading behaviour to consumers.

Ryanair is against any misleading practices that apply surcharges to the customer - in particular if such surcharges are hidden or camouflaged - and/or provide airlines with fake customer contact details, and calls on regulators and consumer associations to step up and prosecute further screen scraper websites that are clearly in breach of consumer laws.

A Ryanair spokesperson said:

'Ryanair welcomes this Hamburg court ruling against eDreams - which further endorses Ryanair's stance that these were harmful and misleading practices carried by this unauthorised screen scraper website. This is a great victory for the consumer who suffer at the hands of eDreams and other similar online travel agencies who not only applied surcharges to customers like in this instance, but who continue to overcharge for flights, reserved seats, checked luggage and scam Ryanair customers.

We call on regulators and consumer associations to investigate and expose such unauthorised screen scraper websites in order to protect consumers from the misleading practices of such platforms.

We urge all customers to always book directly on the Ryanair.com website or through the Ryanair app. This is the only way to guarantee the lowest prices, full customer support and speedy refunds.'