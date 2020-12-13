Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Ryanair Holdings plc    RY4C   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ryanair : Welcomes Hamburg Court Ruling Against Edreams Confirming Unlawful Conduct By The Screen Scraping Website

12/13/2020 | 02:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ryanair Welcomes Hamburg Court Ruling Against Edreams Confirming Unlawful Conduct By The Screen Scraping Website
11 Dec 2020

Ryanair, Europe's no. 1 airline, today (Fri, 11 Dec) celebrated victory following a Hamburg court ruling against eDreams for its illegal price display practices. The proceedings, which were launched by Ryanair against eDreams in 2015, held that the online travel agent's practice of applying payment surcharges without offering at least one common and reasonable free means of payment was in breach of German consumer law.

Ryanair, who have been working tirelessly to expose the truths and dangers around using eDreams and other such platforms, welcome this ruling which is a momentous win for the consumer and further evidence that such websites practice harmful and misleading behaviour to consumers.

Ryanair is against any misleading practices that apply surcharges to the customer - in particular if such surcharges are hidden or camouflaged - and/or provide airlines with fake customer contact details, and calls on regulators and consumer associations to step up and prosecute further screen scraper websites that are clearly in breach of consumer laws.

A Ryanair spokesperson said:

'Ryanair welcomes this Hamburg court ruling against eDreams - which further endorses Ryanair's stance that these were harmful and misleading practices carried by this unauthorised screen scraper website. This is a great victory for the consumer who suffer at the hands of eDreams and other similar online travel agencies who not only applied surcharges to customers like in this instance, but who continue to overcharge for flights, reserved seats, checked luggage and scam Ryanair customers.

We call on regulators and consumer associations to investigate and expose such unauthorised screen scraper websites in order to protect consumers from the misleading practices of such platforms.

We urge all customers to always book directly on the Ryanair.com website or through the Ryanair app. This is the only way to guarantee the lowest prices, full customer support and speedy refunds.'

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 11 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2020 19:16:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
02:17pRYANAIR : Welcomes Hamburg Court Ruling Against Edreams Confirming Unlawful Cond..
PU
12/10RYANAIR : Welcomes Aviation Report By Dail Transport Committee And Asks When Min..
PU
12/09RYANAIR : You Snow The Drill, Ryanair Gift Cards Have Landed
PU
12/08Boeing Makes First 737 MAX Delivery Since Lifting of FAA Ban
DJ
12/08Boeing 787 delivery dry spell adds to 737 MAX woes
RE
12/08Boeing 787 delivery dry spell adds to 737 MAX woes
RE
12/08Boeing 787 delivery dry spell adds to 737 MAX woes
RE
12/08S&P GLOBAL : Ryanair Affirmed At 'BBB', Despite Lowered Air Traffic Volumes; Out..
AQ
12/08S&P Affirms Ryanair's BBB Rating on Cost Control Measures; Outlook Negative
MT
12/07Wolfe Research Starts Ryanair Holdings at Peer Perform
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 058 M 2 494 M 2 494 M
Net income 2021 -991 M -1 201 M -1 201 M
Net Debt 2021 1 810 M 2 194 M 2 194 M
P/E ratio 2021 -17,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17 435 M 21 118 M 21 133 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,35x
EV / Sales 2022 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 16,27 €
Last Close Price 15,48 €
Spread / Highest target 29,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael OLeary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
Neil Sorahan Group Chief Financial Officer
Tracey McCann Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC5.78%21 118
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-28.63%26 511
AIR CHINA LIMITED-16.56%15 694
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-45.10%14 072
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-5.53%13 014
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-17.04%10 646
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ