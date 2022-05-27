Log in
    RYA   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RYA)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  05/27 10:24:13 am EDT
14.73 EUR   +0.17%
10:10aRYANAIR : Welcomes Paris Court Ruling Against Lastminute
PU
08:11aRYANAIR HLDGS : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating
MD
05/26Ryanair's Italian Employees to Initiate Four-Hour Strike in June
MT
Ryanair : Welcomes Paris Court Ruling Against Lastminute

05/27/2022 | 10:10am EDT
Ryanair, Europe's No.1 airline, today (27 May) welcomed the Paris Court of Appeal ruling against Lastminute - which operates the Lastminute.fr website - confirming the Order of the Court of First Instance - ordering the immediate cessation of Lastminute's unlawful selling of Ryanair flights in France subject to a daily fine of €1,000.

The Court also confirmed that Lastminute pay Ryanair €50,000 for free riding without Ryanair's consent on Ryanair's website, and ordered that Lastminute pay €10,000 for Ryanair's legal costs (in addition to €10,000 for Ryanair's costs in first instance).

Ryanair's Dara Brady said:

"We welcome this Paris Court ruling upholding Ryanair's right to determine its own distribution model which is guaranteed under the constitutional freedom of trade and industry in France. Ryanair's direct to customers distribution model provides our customers with the best choice, care, and lowest fares while allowing us to ensure that flight safety, security, and public health protocols are complied with. We again urge consumers to book directly on the Ryanair website, the only place to find the lowest Ryanair fares. We will continue our campaign against screenscrapers, many of whose business models depend on mis-selling Ryanair fares at inflated prices (or with hidden mark ups) to unsuspecting consumers."

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 14:09:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 936 M 5 295 M 5 295 M
Net income 2022 -345 M -370 M -370 M
Net Debt 2022 2 015 M 2 162 M 2 162 M
P/E ratio 2022 -49,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16 683 M 17 897 M 17 897 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,79x
EV / Sales 2023 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 18 500
Free-Float 96,0%
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 14,71 €
Average target price 18,67 €
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael OLeary Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil Sorahan Treasurer
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Julie O'Neill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-3.57%17 897
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.4.48%26 174
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.74%17 215
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.5.23%15 052
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-9.21%14 195
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED10.02%11 860