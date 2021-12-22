Log in
    RYA   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RYA)
News 
Summary

Ryanair Widens Fiscal Year 2022 Net Loss Guidance, Cuts December Traffic Forecasts

12/22/2021 | 12:59pm EST
By Joe Hoppe

Ryanair Holdings PLC said Wednesday that it has widened its expected net loss for fiscal 2022 and cut its December passenger forecasts, due to the Omicron coronavirus variant and government restrictions weakening bookings.

The low-cost carrier said it has lowered its net loss guidance for the year ending March 31 to be in the range of 250 million euros to 450 million euros ($282.2 million-$507.9 million), from a previous range of net losses of EUR100 million to EUR200 million. It noted that guidance is sensitive to coronavirus news, whether positive or negative.

The company said recent government travel restrictions--particularly last weekend's ban on U.K. visitors to France and Germany, and the suspension of all European Union flights to and from Morocco--have led it to lower its expected December traffic to a range of 9 million to 9.5 million, from 10 million to 11 million.

The company also cut its January capacity by 33%, reducing its expected January passenger numbers to a range of 6 million to 7 million from around 10 million.

Ryanair said no schedule cutbacks have been decided yet for February or March, a stance that will be revisited in January as more information becomes available.

Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-22-21 1258ET

Financials
Sales 2022 5 276 M 5 972 M 5 972 M
Net income 2022 -167 M -188 M -188 M
Net Debt 2022 1 979 M 2 240 M 2 240 M
P/E ratio 2022 -94,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17 670 M 19 910 M 19 999 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,72x
EV / Sales 2023 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 17 000
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 15,60 €
Average target price 19,36 €
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael OLeary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil Sorahan Group Chief Financial Officer
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Julie O'Neill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-4.06%19 910
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-4.20%24 568
AIR CHINA LIMITED-16.39%16 209
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-6.49%14 953
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.1.57%14 225
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED1.71%12 137