By Pierre Bertrand

Ryanair said that the Berlin Regional Court ruled in its favor against travel website eDreams, marking the second such ruling after a similar case last week in the U.S. state of Delaware.

The Berlin court found that eDreams' payment service fee of 3.88 euros ($4.21) was excessive and unlawful. It also ruled that the website's flexfare feature was misleading.

In addition, the court separately granted an injuction in favor of the Irish low-cost airline against eDreams Prime's terms and conditions.

The ruling is part of the airline's long fight against some online travel agencies that it says redirect and overcharge consumers.

Write to Pierre Bertrand at pierre.bertrand@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-25-24 1127ET