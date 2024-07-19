By Pierre Bertrand

Ryanair said Friday that it has won a case in the U.S. against Booking.com and that the jury in the state of Delaware dismissed the online travel company's counter claims against the low-cost airline.

Ryanair said jurors on Thursday evening unanimously ruled in favour of its claims that Booking.com had violated the U.S. Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, causing loss to Ryanair.

"The jury also ruled that Booking.com had done so knowingly with 'intent to defraud', and that Ryanair had suffered economic harm as a result of Booking.com's unlawful screenscraping activity," Ryanair said.

Booking.com wasn't immediately available for comment when approached by Dow Jones Newswires.

Ryanair added that the Delaware Court jury, in addition, dismissed all of Booking.com's counterclaims against Ryanair, including claims of defamation, unfair competition and deceptive trade practices.

