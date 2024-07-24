Ryanair: agreement with Boeing for EFB devices

Boeing has announced a multi-year agreement with Ryanair to integrate Boeing's Jeppesen FliteDeck Pro 5.0 electronic flight bag solution into Ryanair's 737 fleet.



As a reminder, an electronic flight bag (EFB) is an electronic information management device that helps crews perform flight management tasks more easily and efficiently with less paper.



This technology will improve the efficiency of Ryanair's flight operations by optimizing routes, reducing fuel consumption and increasing safety on the ground.



FliteDeck Pro will offer intelligent airport maps and real-time data for better decision-making, Boeing points out.





