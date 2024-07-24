Ryanair: agreement with Boeing for EFB devices
As a reminder, an electronic flight bag (EFB) is an electronic information management device that helps crews perform flight management tasks more easily and efficiently with less paper.
This technology will improve the efficiency of Ryanair's flight operations by optimizing routes, reducing fuel consumption and increasing safety on the ground.
FliteDeck Pro will offer intelligent airport maps and real-time data for better decision-making, Boeing points out.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction