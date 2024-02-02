(Alliance News) - Budget airlines Ryanair Holdings PLC and Wizz Air Holdings PLC on Friday both said passenger traffic increased in January compared to a year before, despite suspended flights to Israel amid the ongoing conflict.

Dublin-based Ryanair said that it carried 12.2 million passengers in January 2024, up 3.4% from 11.8 million in the corresponding month last year. Its load factor fell by two points to 89% from 92% the year before.

On a rolling 12-month basis to January, Ryanair said it carried 182.1 million passengers, up 10% from 165.3 million the year prior. The load factor improved by one point to 94% from 93% in the first month of 2023.

Ryanair added that there was a short-term reduction to its load factor following the removal of most of its flights from online travel agency pirate websites in early December.

The airline added that out of the 71,700 flights it operated in January, over 950 were cancelled due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Meanwhile, Budapest-based Wizz Air said it carried 4.7 million passengers in January, up 14% from 4.1 million a year ago. Capacity for the month was 20% higher at 5.8 million seats, compared to 4.8 million seats in January 2023.

Its load factor was lowered year-on-year by four points to 82% from 86%.

Wizz Air's carbon dioxide emissions in January grew 24% to 475,294 tonnes from 382,749 tonnes last year.

The Hungarian airline also said it will restart operations into Tel Aviv, with routes from Budapest, Sofia, Bucharest, Krakow, London and Rome from the beginning of March. Back in November, Wizz Air suspended operations in Israel.

Shares in Wizz Air were trading 5.3% higher at 2,090.00 pence each in London on Friday morning, while Ryanair shares were up 0.1% at EUR19.82 in Dublin.

