    RYA   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RYA)
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  03:24:31 2023-06-02 am EDT
16.85 EUR   +0.81%
Ryanair and Wizz Air carry more passengers in May, note strike impact
AN
02:53aRyanair's monthly traffic hits record high in May
RE
02:48aRyanair and Wizz Air carry more passengers in May, note strike impact
AN
Ryanair and Wizz Air carry more passengers in May, note strike impact

06/02/2023 | 02:48am EDT
(Alliance News) - European budget airlines Ryanair Holdings PLC and Wizz Air Holdings PLC on Friday said they carried more passengers last month than in April and a year before.

Dublin-based Ryanair said the number of passengers carried in May rose by 10% to 17.0 million from 15.4 million a year earlier. This also was up from 16.0 million in April. Ryanair's load factor improved to 94% in May from 92% a year before and unchanged from 94% in April.

Ryanair noted that passenger traffic in May had been hurt by French ATC strikes. It operated over 94,400 flights over the month, but cancelled over 300 on industrial action.

On a rolling 12 month basis to May 31, the number of passengers carried by Ryanair climbed 39% to 171.9 million from 123.8 million a year before. Load factor increased to 94% from 84%.

Budapest-based Wizz Air said it carried 5.0 million passengers in May, up 22% from 4.1 million a year before. This also was up from 4.9 million in April. The load factor improved to 90.2% from 84.2% a year before, and up from 90.9% in April.

On a rolling 12-month basis to May 31, passenger numbers surged 59% to 53.2 million from 33.5 million a year before. Load factor improved to 88.9% from 80.3%.

Ryanair shares last traded at EUR16.71 in Dublin on Thursday, while Wizz Air shares last traded at 2,791.03 pence.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

