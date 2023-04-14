Ryanair assessing impact of Boeing's half in 737 deliveries

(Alliance News) - Ryanair Holdings PLC on Friday that Boeing Co's recent announcement will not affects its current fleet of 540 737 aircraft.

"We are assessing with Boeing how this will impact the 24 737 aircraft which are scheduled for delivery in the remainder of April, May and June," the Dublin-based budget airline added.

On Friday, US plane maker Boeing warned that production and deliveries of 737 Max, its best-selling plane, will be reduced in the near term due to issues with parts supplied by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings.

The problem comes at a time when the airlines worldwide are experiencing a rebound in operations amid the peak travel season.

The expected pause in production and deliveries, amid an industry-wide shortage of new jets following the pandemic era, is likely to hit Boeing's plan to deliver at least 400 MAXs in 2023.

"We will provide additional information in the days and weeks ahead as we better understand the delivery impacts," a company statement said.

The 737 MAX, which is now Boeing's most sought-after model series, was grounded for 20 months following two crashes in 2018 and 2019 that killed a total of 346 people.

The crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia were attributed to faulty software. In both cases, a sensor provided incorrect data to the software, prompting the plane's nose to dive. Pilots were unable to override the automatic settings.

Ryanair shares closed up 0.6% to EUR14.49 each in Dublin on Friday. Meanwhile, Boeing shares lost 5.5% in New York.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

