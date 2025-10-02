Ryanair announced that it carried 19.4 million passengers during September, up 2% compared to September 2024, with a load factor of 94%, stable compared to the same period a year earlier.

The airline reports that it operated a total of 107,000 flights over the month.

Between September 2024 and September 2025, Ryanair carried 203.9 million passengers (+5% compared to the same period a year earlier), with a stable load factor of 94%.