Ryanair announced that it carried 19.4 million passengers during September, up 2% compared to September 2024, with a load factor of 94%, stable compared to the same period a year earlier.
The airline reports that it operated a total of 107,000 flights over the month.
Between September 2024 and September 2025, Ryanair carried 203.9 million passengers (+5% compared to the same period a year earlier), with a stable load factor of 94%.
Published on 10/02/2025 at 06:08 am EDT
