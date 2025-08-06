Ryanair has announced that it carried 20.7 million passengers in July, up 3% compared to July 2024, with a load factor of 96%, stable compared to the same period a year earlier.



The airline reports that it operated a total of 113,000 flights over the month, despite the cancellation of some 680 flights due to French air traffic control strikes.



Between July 2024 and July 2025, Ryanair carried 203.1 million passengers (+7% compared to the same period a year earlier), with a stable load factor of 94%.