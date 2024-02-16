Ryanair Holdings PLC - Swords, Ireland-based parent company of low-cost airline Ryanair UK - Notes the Wednesday decision of the Milan Court of Appeal, which rejected claims by online travel agencies, including Lastminute.com and Viaggiare, that Ryanair's exclusive online distribution model was an abuse of dominance in the Italian market. The court said that it could establish no harm to users from the direct distribution model, adding that this practice benefits consumers, who enjoy competitive fairs and direct channels of communication with the airline as a result.

Ryainair Chief Executive Officer Michael O'Leary says: "This ruling by the Milan Court of Appeal is a comprehensive victory for Ryanair's direct online distribution model. The Milan court has rejected claims by OTA Pirates who are trying to insert themselves between Ryanair and the consumer, so they can overcharge consumers for Ryanair's fares and ancillary services. Since the start of internet distribution, Ryanair has invested in its lower fare direct distribution to consumers via the Ryanair.com website, which ensures that all consumers receive the lowest available Ryanair prices at all times."

Current stock price: EUR20.22, up 0.2% in Dublin on Friday morning.

12-month change: up 34%

