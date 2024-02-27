Ryanair: contract with On the Beach for ticket sales
The agreement guarantees that On the Beach customers will not be overcharged for Ryanair flights and services, and will have direct access to their myRyanair account.
As part of the new agreement, On the Beach agrees to display only actual Ryanair prices, without mark-ups, and to pass on all relevant customer contact and payment details only to Ryanair.
