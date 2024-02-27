Ryanair: contract with On the Beach for ticket sales

Ryanair announces a partnership with On the Beach that will enable the latter to offer Ryanair flights, seats and baggage to their customers at Ryanair's low prices as part of their vacation packages.



The agreement guarantees that On the Beach customers will not be overcharged for Ryanair flights and services, and will have direct access to their myRyanair account.



As part of the new agreement, On the Beach agrees to display only actual Ryanair prices, without mark-ups, and to pass on all relevant customer contact and payment details only to Ryanair.



