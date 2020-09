Ryanair in July cut its passenger target to 60 million for the financial year to March 2021, from the 80 million it had forecast in May, citing higher COVID-19 cases.

"We are guiding now for about 50 million passengers for the full year to the end of March," O'Leary said. "I think the winter of 2020 will essentially be a write-off."

