  Homepage
  Equities
  Ireland
  Irish Stock Exchange
  Ryanair Holdings plc
  News
  Summary
    RYA   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RYA)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  11:55:00 2023-06-14 am EDT
16.85 EUR   -0.68%
03:38pRyanair dismisses chief pilot for 'repeated inappropriate behaviour' -company memo
RE
02:01pCanadian budget carrier reaches leasing deal for two 737 MAX jets after lessor spat
RE
04:24aTui supports travel stocks - guest numbers partly above 2019 levels
DP
Ryanair dismisses chief pilot for 'repeated inappropriate behaviour' -company memo

06/14/2023 | 03:38pm EDT
A Ryanair Boeing 737 takes off at the airport in Palma de Mallorca

DUBLIN, June 14 (Reuters) - Ryanair has dismissed its chief pilot following an investigation which identified "a pattern of repeated inappropriate behaviour" towards a number of female junior pilots, according to a company memo seen by Reuters.

Chief People Officer Darrell Hughes said in the memo, dated June 14 and addressed to staff, that the chief pilot, whom he did not name but said was appointed in 2020, had his employment terminated with immediate effect on Tuesday evening.

Aidan Murray is listed as Ryanair's chief pilot in its 2021 annual report. A Google search for Murray takes you to a LinkedIn page that no longer exists. A page under Aidan M. lists a job as Deputy Chief Pilot Line Operations at Ryanair.

Although other media outlets named Murray as the subject of the memo, Reuters could not independently confirm his identity. No phone number or email were listed on Aidan M.'s LinkedIn page.

A spokesperson for Ryanair, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, said it does not comment on queries relating to individual employees.

Reuters unsuccessfully sought to contact Murray through the Irish Air Line Pilots' Association (IALPA).

IALPA said in a statement it was aware of media reports concerning the chief pilot of Ryanair and was in the process of communicating with its members at the airline.

The company memo, first reported by Irish publication The Currency, said Ryanair's decision to dismiss its chief pilot "follows an investigation over recent days which identified a pattern of repeated inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour towards a number of female junior pilots". The Currency did not name the pilot in its report. The behaviour was in breach of Ryanair's "anti-harassment policy," according to the memo. Atlantic Flight Training Academy in Ireland and Bartolini Air in Poland, both of which run training programmes for junior Ryanair cadets, declined to comment. (Reporting by Joanna Pluciska, Conor Humphries and Padraic Halpin; Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.46% 123.175 Delayed Quote.40.17%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -0.68% 16.845 Real-time Quote.38.90%
Financials
Sales 2023 10 721 M 11 633 M 11 633 M
Net income 2023 1 296 M 1 407 M 1 407 M
Net Debt 2023 493 M 535 M 535 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 19 183 M 20 815 M 20 815 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,84x
EV / Sales 2024 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 95,9%
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 16,96 €
Average target price 22,13 €
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael OLeary Chief Financial Officer
Neil Sorahan Treasurer
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Louise Phelan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC38.90%20 860
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED33.82%28 618
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.26.48%26 711
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.41.09%17 445
AIR CHINA LIMITED-17.55%16 953
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-11.02%14 189
