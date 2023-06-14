Ryanair dismisses chief pilot for 'repeated inappropriate behaviour' -company memo

DUBLIN, June 14 (Reuters) - Ryanair has
dismissed its chief pilot following an investigation which
identified "a pattern of repeated inappropriate behaviour"
towards a number of female junior pilots, according to a company
memo seen by Reuters.
Chief People Officer Darrell Hughes said in the memo, dated
June 14 and addressed to staff, that the chief pilot, whom he
did not name but said was appointed in 2020, had his employment
terminated with immediate effect on Tuesday evening.
Aidan Murray is listed as Ryanair's chief pilot in its 2021
annual report. A Google search for Murray takes you to a
LinkedIn page that no longer exists. A page under Aidan M. lists
a job as Deputy Chief Pilot Line Operations at Ryanair.
Although other media outlets named Murray as the subject of
the memo, Reuters could not independently confirm his identity.
No phone number or email were listed on Aidan M.'s LinkedIn
page.
A spokesperson for Ryanair, Europe's largest airline by
passenger numbers, said it does not comment on queries relating
to individual employees.
Reuters unsuccessfully sought to contact Murray through the
Irish Air Line Pilots' Association (IALPA).
IALPA said in a statement it was aware of media reports
concerning the chief pilot of Ryanair and was in the process of
communicating with its members at the airline.
The company memo, first reported by Irish publication The
Currency, said Ryanair's decision to dismiss its chief pilot
"follows an investigation over recent days which identified a
pattern of repeated inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour
towards a number of female junior pilots". The Currency did not
name the pilot in its report.
The behaviour was in breach of Ryanair's "anti-harassment
policy," according to the memo.
Atlantic Flight Training Academy in Ireland and Bartolini Air
in Poland, both of which run training programmes for junior
Ryanair cadets, declined to comment.
(Reporting by Joanna Pluciska, Conor Humphries and Padraic
Halpin; Editing by Catherine Evans)