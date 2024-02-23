Ryanair: expansion at Kaunas airport
As part of this S24 program, which will carry over 1.2 million passengers to/from Kaunas (+18% growth), Ryanair will base a new B737 aircraft in Kaunas, representing an investment of $100 million.
Ryanair is committed to continued growth and investment in Kaunas, supported by its $300 million investment in the region and the creation of 250 engineering jobs.
Simonas Bartkus, CEO of Lithuanian Airports, said: 'Ryanair's continued expansion at Kaunas Airport and daily flights to major airports in Copenhagen and Stockholm, as well as a new route to Berlin in the 2024 summer schedule, represent an exceptional opportunity for tourism in the Kaunas region.'
