Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Ryanair Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RYA   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RYA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ryanair expects summer fares to be 5-10% higher than in 2019

04/05/2022 | 04:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dublin

DUBLIN, April 5 (Reuters) - Ryanair expects average air fares during this year's summer peak season to be 5-10% higher than pre-pandemic prices in the same period of 2019, Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Lower capacity and increased passenger demand are already driving fares higher for those booking flights from June onwards, O'Leary told the Irish Independent newspaper, citing "very strong" forward bookings .

"What we're seeing at the moment is prices are slightly lower than they were in 2019, pre-COVID, through March, April and May. They're somewhere between 5% and 10% higher at the moment through June, July, August and September," O'Leary said.

"I think fares will be up this year in the peak summer months by between 5% and 10%."

The Irish low-cost airline, Europe's largest by passenger numbers, on Monday reported that its passenger numbers topped pre-pandemic levels for the first time last month.

O'Leary, who told the newspaper he had no intention of retiring after nearly 30 years in charge, said it would be too optimistic to say that COVID-19 is over for the airline industry but he does not expect any "COVID scares" this summer.

"Travel is recovering strongly. I think people are fed up. We have been locked up at home for the last two years on Zoom calls. They want to go travel again. Families want to go on holidays again," he said.

"We see that very strongly this Easter and also this summer. The forward bookings are very strong, but I think there will still be some disruptions." (Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
All news about RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
04:23aRyanair expects summer fares to be 5-10% higher than in 2019
RE
04/04European ADRs Nudge Higher in Monday Trading
MT
04/04Ryanair Holdings Reports Rise in March Traffic to 11.2 Million Passengers; Shares Down ..
MT
04/04Ryanair Holdings Narrows Fiscal 2022 Loss Guidance
MT
04/04RYANAIR HLDGS : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
04/04RYANAIR HLDGS : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/04Ryanair narrows full-year loss forecast, traffic tops pre-pandemic levels
RE
04/04Ryanair's Traffic Surges In March Amid Airspace Closures Due To Ukraine-Russia Conflict
MT
04/04Ryanair Updates Fiscal 2022 Guidance For Net Loss
MT
04/04Ryanair Holdings plc Announces Operating Results for the Month of March 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 948 M 5 440 M 5 440 M
Net income 2022 -344 M -378 M -378 M
Net Debt 2022 2 347 M 2 580 M 2 580 M
P/E ratio 2022 -46,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15 498 M 17 036 M 17 036 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,61x
EV / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 18 500
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 13,66 €
Average target price 19,11 €
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael OLeary Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil Sorahan Treasurer
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Julie O'Neill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-10.43%17 036
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.0.82%25 097
AIR CHINA LIMITED4.78%18 710
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.21%15 737
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.4.00%14 780
GRUPO AEROMÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.12,692.81%12 287