"We don't expect at this stage that we will return to ... a full 2019 schedule," O'Leary said in a pre-recorded video presentation following the release of financial results for the six months to Sept. 30.

"We have different plans that would vary anything from 50% of 2019 up to 80% of 2019" levels, he said.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Kim Coghill)