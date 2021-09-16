Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Ireland
  Irish Stock Exchange
  Ryanair Holdings plc
  News
  Summary
    RY4C   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Irish Stock Exchange - 09/16 11:30:16 am
16.62 EUR   +7.92%
12:45pEuropean Stocks Close in Green as Travel Shares Rise
MT
12:35pRYANAIR : eyes aggressive expansion in Ukraine
RE
12:29pEUROPE : European stocks rise as travel shares jump on Ryanair forecast
RE
Ryanair : eyes aggressive expansion in Ukraine

09/16/2021 | 12:35pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dublin

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair is planning aggressive expansion in Ukraine if the country joins the European Union's Open Skies deregulated aviation market in the coming months, Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Thursday.

O'Leary, whose airline is the largest low-cost carrier in Europe and a major investor in neighbouring Poland, said he expected the Ukrainian government to sign up to Open Skies before the end of the year.

"The one market I would point to is Ukraine... I would think we will be a major investor in Ukraine when they join up to European Open Skies," O'Leary told an investor call following the company's annual general meeting.

Ryanair launched its first routes in Ukraine in 2018 after the government fought off vested interests who tried to prevent its entry.

O'Leary said Ryanair currently operates from five Ukrainian airports on a bilateral basis but that there were as many as 12 suitable airports in the country.

Migrant workers would provide a major market for Ryanair's fares, which he said currently average around 40 euros per flight. The airline has in the past said it also sees potential in the country's domestic market.

"I think that will be certainly a model that we will be aggressively moving into," O'Leary said.

Low-cost carriers had a transformational impact on the economies of many central and eastern European countries in the early 2000s, opening up new migrant and tourist flows to Western Europe.

Russia and several of its former Soviet neighbours have opted for more protectionist aviation policies.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 5 153 M 6 059 M 6 059 M
Net income 2022 -4,36 M -5,13 M -5,13 M
Net Debt 2022 1 662 M 1 954 M 1 954 M
P/E ratio 2022 -889x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17 381 M 20 448 M 20 438 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,70x
EV / Sales 2023 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 15 016
Free-Float 95,3%
Managers and Directors
Michael OLeary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil Sorahan Group Chief Financial Officer
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Julie O'Neill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-5.26%20 540
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-1.42%25 278
AIR CHINA LIMITED-19.02%14 299
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.1.41%14 194
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.87%13 845
ANA HOLDINGS INC.13.77%11 230