Ryanair: flight bookings available via Kiwi
This partnership allows Kiwi customers to benefit from Ryanair fares combined with Kiwi's virtual interlining service.
Customers receive all Ryanair communications directly, including terms and conditions and flight updates, and have direct access to their myRyanair account to manage their bookings.
In addition, customers no longer need to complete Ryanair's customer verification.
Eddie Wilson, CEO of Ryanair, expressed his satisfaction with this partnership, which enables customers to book with full price transparency and direct access to their reservations.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction