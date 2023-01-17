Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Ryanair Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RYA   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RYA)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  11:02:09 2023-01-17 am EST
14.80 EUR   -0.03%
10:22aRyanair in record bookings as consumers plan Easter and summer trips
AN
10:00aRyanair : Standard form for notification of major holdings - Form 6-K
PU
09:53aRyanair to Raise London Airport Summer Flight Schedule by 10%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ryanair in record bookings as consumers plan Easter and summer trips

01/17/2023 | 10:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Ryanair Holdings PLC on Tuesday announced record bookings driven by UK consumers planning foreign trips for Easter and summer.

Ryanair is a low-cost airline based in Swords in County Dublin, Republic of Ireland.

Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said the airline received 2.0 million flight bookings last weekend, beating the carrier's previous record weekend of 1.6 million in early 2019 when seats were heavily discounted.

O'Leary told reporters at a press conference in the City of London: "Yes, there's lots of cheap seats out there, but it's not on the back of a seat sale. There just seems to be very strong demand out there."

"People are worrying that prices are going to rise in the summer – which I think they will. People are getting in early and booking their Easter and summer travel."

O'Leary said he expects average fares to rise this year by "the high single digits" in percentage terms compared with 2022, while he does not believe fares as low as GBP9.99 will return "for the next year or two" due to high oil prices.

He attributed the strong booking performance, despite the cost-of-living crisis, to people deciding to "scrimp and save" elsewhere to "protect their holiday".

"One of the things that has emerged out of Covid is the annual holiday, or the second holiday, or the week in the sun, is no longer being considered by many to be a luxury that we can drop," he said.

O'Leary added that the pandemic has "accelerated the consolidation process" in the airline sector.

He believes that eventually easyJet "is going to finish up being bought by either British Airways or Air France, or both jointly".

Earlier this month, Ryanair increased its profit forecast, as a strong Christmas season meant the airline now expects profit after tax to reach between a little over EUR1.3 billion and EUR1.4 billion, or GBP1.1 billion and GBP1.2 billion during the financial year ending March 31.

That is an increase from the EUR1 billion to EUR1.2 billion range, or GBP880 million to GBP1.06 billion, that the company had previously supplied to shareholders.

Ryanair shares were 0.5% lower at EUR14.73 each on Tuesday afternoon in Dublin.

source: PA

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM 1.04% 1.559 Real-time Quote.25.39%
BRENT OIL 2.26% 86.03 Delayed Quote.-0.95%
EASYJET PLC -1.05% 436.78 Delayed Quote.36.14%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. -1.11% 157.3 Delayed Quote.28.47%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -0.03% 14.795 Real-time Quote.21.21%
WTI 2.19% 80.789 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
All news about RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
10:22aRyanair in record bookings as consumers plan Easter and summer trips
AN
10:00aRyanair : Standard form for notification of major holdings - Form 6-K
PU
09:53aRyanair to Raise London Airport Summer Flight Schedule by 10%
MT
09:40aRyanair : Launches 6 new london routes for summer 2023
PU
08:11aRyanair's O'Leary: not seeing signs of a recession at the moment
RE
08:10aRyanair to Add 10% More Flights at London Airports
MT
07:40aRyanair grows London airport flight schedule by 10% this summer
RE
01/16SocGen raises Severn Trent to 'buy'
AN
01/16RYANAIR HLDGS : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
01/13FTSE 100 has record in sight; US earnings begin
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 10 598 M 11 470 M 11 470 M
Net income 2023 1 281 M 1 386 M 1 386 M
Net Debt 2023 714 M 772 M 772 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 16 852 M 18 238 M 18 238 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,66x
EV / Sales 2024 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 14,80 €
Average target price 18,02 €
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael OLeary Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil Sorahan Treasurer
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Julie O'Neill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC21.21%18 238
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED5.43%28 457
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.16.25%24 449
AIR CHINA LIMITED7.77%20 106
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED12.01%18 798
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.37.00%16 886