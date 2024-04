Ryanair: launches 5 new destinations from Marseille

Ryanair has announced its 2024 summer schedule for Marseille, with 5 new destinations (62 in total) to destinations such as Limoges, Reggio Calabria, Tirana, Wroclaw, and Zagreb.



Ryanair will base a total of 7 aircraft at Marseille airport, representing an investment of $700 million.



The Marseille-based fleet will include 3 Boeing 737-8200 ' Gamechanger ' aircraft, which offer 4% more seats, consume 16% less fuel, and produce 40% less noise.



