Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Ryanair Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RYA   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RYA)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  05/04 03:04:27 am EDT
14.73 EUR   +0.37%
02:52aRyanair's Passenger Traffic Further Improves in April
MT
02:51aRyanair load factor tops 90% for first time since COVID-19 began
RE
04/28RYANAIR HLDGS : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ryanair load factor tops 90% for first time since COVID-19 began

05/04/2022 | 02:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dublin

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair's load factor - a measure of how well an airline is filling available seats - rose above 90% for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic as traffic rose sharply during the key Easter holiday period.

Ryanair flew 14.2 million people in April compared to just 1 million during lockdown a year ago and 13.5 million in April 2019, the second month in a row it has carried more passengers than in the corresponding pre-pandemic period.

The Irish airline, Europe's largest by pasenger numbers, said it operated over 82,600 flights in April with a 91% load factor.

Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said earlier this year that he expected Ryanair's aircraft to be almost 90% full by April and above that level in the summer. The airline has said it is profitable when occupancy reaches 80%.

Its load factor regularly reached at least 96% a month before the pandemic.

The low cost carrier expects to fly 14% more capacity this summer than in the same season of 2019, and will carry a record 165 million passengers in the year to March 2023 up from just under 100 million in the previous year and a pre-COVID record of 149 million.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
All news about RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
02:52aRyanair's Passenger Traffic Further Improves in April
MT
02:51aRyanair load factor tops 90% for first time since COVID-19 began
RE
04/28RYANAIR HLDGS : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
04/27Ryanair Commences New Route From UK To Malta
MT
04/26RYANAIR HLDGS : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
MD
04/25Raymond James Adjusts Ryanair Holdings' Price Target to $125 from $138, Keeps Outperfor..
MT
04/22RYANAIR HLDGS : Barclays gives a Buy rating
MD
04/20RYANAIR HLDGS : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
04/20RYANAIR : Partners With Neste Holland To Power Flights With 40% SAF Blend
PU
04/20Neste to Supply Ryanair Sustainable Aviation Fuel Blend for Flights to Amsterdam
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 935 M 5 203 M 5 203 M
Net income 2022 -345 M -364 M -364 M
Net Debt 2022 2 137 M 2 253 M 2 253 M
P/E ratio 2022 -49,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16 644 M 17 547 M 17 547 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,81x
EV / Sales 2023 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 18 500
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 14,67 €
Average target price 19,14 €
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael OLeary Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil Sorahan Treasurer
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Julie O'Neill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-3.80%17 547
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.10.93%27 354
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.65%17 386
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.17.36%16 399
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-5.14%15 134
GRUPO AEROMÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.12,874.10%11 805