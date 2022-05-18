Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Ryanair Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RYA   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RYA)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  05/18 07:05:24 am EDT
14.24 EUR   +1.35%
06:47aRyanair loses challenge against state aid for Condor
RE
04:11aRYANAIR HLDGS : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
02:22aRYANAIR HLDGS : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ryanair loses challenge against state aid for Condor

05/18/2022 | 06:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Condor airliner lands at Son Sant Joan airport in Palma de Mallorca

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Ryanair has lost its challenge against the 2019 government bailout of German charter airline Condor, as the EU's General Court ruled there was no reason to doubt the legitimacy of the aid.

Europe's biggest budget airline had won a first challenge against the rescue of Condor at the Luxembourg-based EU court in June 2021.

But the court on Wednesday said Ryanair had failed to demonstrate any grounds for doubt regarding the European Commission's handling of the aid application.

The EU executive in 2020 cleared a 550-million-euro ($580 million) German state-guaranteed loan to Condor, which had filed for insolvency in September 2019 after its parent company Thomas Cook collapsed.

"The applicant did not succeed in rebutting the Commission's findings that Condor's difficulties were the result mainly of the Thomas Cook group being placed into liquidation and not of an arbitrary allocation of costs within the group," the court said.

"The General Court dismisses the action in its entirety."

Condor operated a fleet of more than 50 aircraft before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ryanair has filed more than a dozen lawsuits against the Commission in recent years for allowing state aid to Lufthansa, Air France KLM and others, as well as against national schemes benefiting flag carriers.

It scored some initial victories last year when the General Court rejected aid given to KLM and Portugal's TAP, but that aid was later granted by the European Commission after it had addressed the court's concerns.

($1 = 0.9504 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM 6.49% 4.219 Real-time Quote.2.35%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 1.64% 6.938 Delayed Quote.10.47%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 1.35% 14.235 Real-time Quote.-7.90%
All news about RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
06:47aRyanair loses challenge against state aid for Condor
RE
04:11aRYANAIR HLDGS : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
02:22aRYANAIR HLDGS : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
05/17Ryanair Reports Full Year Loss Of EUR355m; Traffic Recovers Strongly To 97m But At Lowe..
AQ
05/17MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 17, 2022
05/17Raymond James Upgrades Ryanair Holdings to Strong Buy From Outperform, Maintains $125 P..
MT
05/17RYANAIR HLDGS : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
05/17Ryanair CEO Calls For Management Changes At Boeing Amid Delayed Deliveries
MT
05/16European ADRs Move Higher in Monday Trading
MT
05/16GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Pfizer, Tesla, Holcim, Novartis, Ford...
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 936 M 5 199 M 5 199 M
Net income 2022 -345 M -363 M -363 M
Net Debt 2022 2 015 M 2 123 M 2 123 M
P/E ratio 2022 -47,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15 934 M 16 784 M 16 784 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,64x
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 18 500
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 14,05 €
Average target price 18,68 €
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael OLeary Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil Sorahan Treasurer
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Julie O'Neill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-7.90%16 784
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.4.20%26 104
AIR CHINA LIMITED-5.70%15 904
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.7.29%15 347
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-14.13%13 740
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED6.81%11 416