Ryanair: lower load factor in January

Ryanair gained ground on the Dublin Stock Exchange on Friday morning, as the market seemed reassured by the increase in passenger numbers carried in January, despite a falling load factor.



The low-cost airline announced this morning that its passenger traffic rose by 3% last month, to 12.2 million compared with 11.8 million in January 2023.



Its load factor nevertheless fell to 89%, compared with 91% a year earlier, a decline the low-cost carrier had expected due to the cessation of the marketing of its flights on online travel agency websites.



Ryanair had recently described sites such as eDreams, Opodo and On The Beach as "pirates", accusing them of overcharging customers up to 125% for tickets booked on these platforms.



At around 10:00 a.m. (local time), the share was up 1.5% on Euronext Dublin, in a generally stable Irish stock market.



