    RY4C   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Irish Stock Exchange - 11/01 05:10:09 am
16.94 EUR   -0.09%
04:14aMARKETMIND : A week of central banks
RE
04:10aRyanair says Boeing set 'delusionary' double-digit price rise
RE
04:00aRyanair shares fall 3.8% after reports profit in q2 but confirms loss forecast for full year
RE
All news about RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
03:47aRyanair posts first quarterly profit since 2019, but sees annual loss
RE
03:30aRyanair's Traffic Nearly Triples in October
MT
03:13aRyanair 1st Half Net Loss Narrowed, Weighs LSE Delisting -- Update
DJ
02:48aRyanair Considers Delisting From London Bourse After Brexit
MT
02:43aRyanair Weighs LSE Delisting; 1st Half 2022 Net Loss Narrowed
DJ
Analyst Recommendations on RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 5 223 M 6 037 M 6 037 M
Net income 2022 -66,3 M -76,7 M -76,7 M
Net Debt 2022 1 687 M 1 950 M 1 950 M
P/E ratio 2022 -289x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 19 138 M 22 130 M 22 122 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,99x
EV / Sales 2023 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 15 016
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 16,96 €
Average target price 19,29 €
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael OLeary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil Sorahan Group Chief Financial Officer
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Julie O'Neill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC4.31%22 130
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-2.69%24 957
AIR CHINA LIMITED-10.00%16 455
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED2.60%15 836
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.6.68%14 940
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED21.50%11 434