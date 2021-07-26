Log in
    RY4C   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Irish Stock Exchange - 07/26 04:00:43 am
16.305 EUR   +3.26%
03:38aRYANAIR : may order Boeing MAX 10 this year but only at the right price
RE
03:18aRYANAIR : Q1 fy22
PU
02:58aMARKETMIND : A China crackdown
RE
Ryanair : may order Boeing MAX 10 this year but only at the right price

07/26/2021 | 03:38am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dublin

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair could place a significant order for Boeing's MAX 10 aircraft this year but only if the price is right as the airline is not under any time pressure, its chief financial officer said on Monday.

A large order from Ryanair, Boeing's largest European airline customer, would provide a major boost to the MAX, which was grounded for 20 months after two fatal crashes.

Ryanair is already the largest European customer for the MAX, with 210 firm orders of the 197-seat MAX200 model.

It has repeatedly said it is interested in a significant order of the larger 230-seat MAX 10, which took off on its maiden flight in June.

"Maybe the back end of the year we will do something. Maybe not. It's all predicated on price," CFO Neil Sorahan told Reuters in an interview on the publication of the airline's results for its April-June quarter.

"If the price is right, we're interested but it's a post FY26 time frame so we are under no time pressure there," he said, referring to the airline's financial year to March 31, 2026, when its current order ends.

In a presentation to investors O'Leary said the MAX 10 was something the airline would "revisit with Boeing maybe towards the end of the year."

"We think the MAX 10 is a great aircraft, but you know we are very disciplined in Ryanair we will only place orders when we think the price is right," O'Leary said.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Kim Coghill and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 677 M 1 975 M 1 975 M
Net income 2021 -1 055 M -1 242 M -1 242 M
Net Debt 2021 2 435 M 2 867 M 2 867 M
P/E ratio 2021 -16,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17 820 M 20 963 M 20 983 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,1x
EV / Sales 2022 4,05x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 15,79 €
Average target price 18,92 €
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael OLeary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil Sorahan Group Chief Financial Officer
Tracey McCann Chief Financial Officer
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-2.86%22 160
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.0.50%28 420
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.9.92%17 434
AIR CHINA LIMITED-13.61%16 119
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-3.68%14 885
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.5.42%12 936