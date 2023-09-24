(Alliance News) - Ryanair Holdings PLC is considering a move to a listing in Brussels from Dublin currently, the Sunday Times reported.

Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said there is "no reason" why the company should be listed in Dublin over Brussels, according to the Sunday Times.

The newspaper said that while Ryanair's Dublin listing is not under immediate threat, the firm is frustrated by its listing rules. O'Leary believes the listing rules are too closely aligned with the London Stock Exchange's, instead of other Euronext NV arenas. The Dublin stock exchange forms part of the Euronext group.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/ryanair-boss-michael-oleary-says-airline-is-considering-move-to-brussels-stock-exchange-76jp0t7vl

Ryanair had completed its delisting from the LSE in December 2021, blaming shrivelling post-Brexit trading volumes in London for the move. It has a primary listing in Dublin.

A departure for Ryanair would be a blow to the Dublin market. Building materials firm CRH PLC's delisting from Dublin comes into effect on Monday. It will continue to trade in London, though its primary listing will be in New York. It will depart the blue-chip FTSE 100 index as a result, being replaced by kitchen supplier Howden Joinery Group PLC.

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

