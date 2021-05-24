Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Ryanair Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RY4C   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Ryanair : Airline airBaltic says avoiding Belarus airspace

05/24/2021 | 03:47am EDT
PARIS, May 24 (Reuters) - Latvian airline airBaltic said on Monday it was avoiding Belarus airspace in the wake of the forced landing of a Ryanair jet bound for fellow Baltic state Lithuania on Sunday.

"Yesterday when mixed information was received about the diverted commercial flight to Minsk, as an immediate action, airBaltic decided to avoid entering Belarus airspace until the situation becomes clearer or a decision is issued by the authorities," a spokeswoman said by email.

"The safety and health of our passengers and employees is the main priority for the airline. Currently airBaltic is continuing to closely monitor the situation," she added. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 677 M 2 045 M 2 045 M
Net income 2021 -1 055 M -1 286 M -1 286 M
Net Debt 2021 2 435 M 2 968 M 2 968 M
P/E ratio 2021 -17,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18 607 M 22 678 M 22 684 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,5x
EV / Sales 2022 4,34x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 18,37 €
Last Close Price 16,50 €
Spread / Highest target 27,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael OLeary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil Sorahan Group Chief Financial Officer
Tracey McCann Chief Financial Officer
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.48%22 678
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.12.43%28 918
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.27.86%17 894
AIR CHINA LIMITED3.77%17 221
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED17.75%14 437
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.22.10%13 727