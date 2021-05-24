Ryanair : Airline airBaltic says avoiding Belarus airspace

PARIS, May 24 (Reuters) - Latvian airline airBaltic said on
Monday it was avoiding Belarus airspace in the wake of the
forced landing of a Ryanair jet bound for fellow Baltic state
Lithuania on Sunday.
"Yesterday when mixed information was received about the
diverted commercial flight to Minsk, as an immediate action,
airBaltic decided to avoid entering Belarus airspace until the
situation becomes clearer or a decision is issued by the
authorities," a spokeswoman said by email.
"The safety and health of our passengers and employees is
the main priority for the airline. Currently airBaltic is
continuing to closely monitor the situation," she added.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely)