  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Ryanair Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RY4C   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ryanair : Alitalia's state-owned successor will only start flying in September - report

05/22/2021 | 08:05am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Alitalia planes are seen on the tarmac at Fiumicino International Airport in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - The state-owned Italian airline that will replace bankrupt Alitalia will only start flying in September - missing the peak summer holiday season, daily Corriere della Sera reported on Saturday, citing government sources.

Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA) was initially expected to launch flights in April, but its chief executive said last month that services would begin in July because talks with the European Commission over state aid had reached a stalemate.

CEO Fabio Lazzerini said he wanted flights to start in time for the busy summer season as low-cost rivals including Ireland's Ryanair expanded their services.

But Saturday's Corriere della Sera said the planned start date had now been pushed forward to September because of a lack of progress in the talks between Rome and Brussels.

ITA could, however, reach a deal with Alitalia that would allow it to start selling tickets for the old carrier while it waits for the EU go-ahead to buy the rest of the Alitalia's assets, the newspaper said.

No one at ITA could immediately be reached to comment.

Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, who is currently responsible for Alitalia's management, is due to meet EU Competition Head Margrethe Vestager in Brussels on Wednesday.

The fate of Alitalia, which employees 11,000 people in Italy, has been a political headache since May 2017, when the carrier was put under emergency administration.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Helen Popper)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 677 M 2 043 M 2 043 M
Net income 2021 -1 055 M -1 285 M -1 285 M
Net Debt 2021 2 435 M 2 965 M 2 965 M
P/E ratio 2021 -17,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18 607 M 22 678 M 22 660 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,5x
EV / Sales 2022 4,42x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 18,37 €
Last Close Price 16,50 €
Spread / Highest target 27,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael OLeary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil Sorahan Group Chief Financial Officer
Tracey McCann Chief Financial Officer
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.48%22 678
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.12.43%28 918
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.27.86%17 894
AIR CHINA LIMITED3.77%17 221
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED17.75%14 437
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.22.10%13 727