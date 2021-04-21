Ryanair : Announces New Teesside To Corfu Route For Summer ‘21

21 Apr 2021

Ryanair, Europe's No.1 airline, today (21 Apr) announced a new route from Teesside to Corfu (Greece) operating every Wednesday from July as part of Ryanair's British Summer '21 Schedule. This new route expands Ryanair's offer from Teesside following the airline's return to the region with two other Summer routes to Alicante and Palma de Mallorca, both flying twice weekly from June.

As vaccination programmes continue in Europe and the UK makes impressive progress with its vaccine rollout, Ryanair expects air travel to soar in the peak summer months. British families can now book a summer getaway, flying on the lowest fares and with the option to avail of Ryanair's zero change fee should plans change.

To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares available from just £19.99, for travel from July until the end of October 2021, which must be booked by midnight Friday (23 Apr), only on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair's Commercial Director, Jason McGuinness, said:

'Our connections to Alicante and Palma de Mallorca are proving to be a popular choice for Teesside consumers and we're pleased to expand the region's connectivity with this new route to Corfu (Greece), bringing a third holiday destination for British families to enjoy this summer.

Teesside Airport continue to work to deliver efficient operations and competitive airport charges, which offer the means for long-term traffic growth and new routes.

To celebrate this new Corfu route, we are launching a seat sale with fares available from just £19.99, for travel from July until the end of October 2021, which must be booked by midnight Friday (23 April). Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.'

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said:

'This news is another huge vote of confidence in our amazing airport. It shows the announcement made last November with routes to Palma and Alicante was just the start. Ryanair are committed to Teesside for the long-term because they can see what a remarkable asset out airport is.

When we secured the return of Ryanair after an absence of 10-years, I said then it was a seismic day for Teesside Airport, this expansion of flights by Europe's no. 1 airline goes to show just how confident they are in Teesside and our local people. I am sure this new Corfu route will perform very well as local people look ahead to safely returning to the sun.'